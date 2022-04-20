Chinakhov (upper body) remains out of action Tuesday versus the Sharks, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Chinakhov can be considered out indefinitely until it's reported he's returned to practice. This will be his eighth straight absence with the injury, and given how little time is left in the season, the Blue Jackets may not rush him back.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Remains on shelf Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Remains unavailable•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out against Bruins•