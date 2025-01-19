Chinakhov (upper body) is still a few weeks away from a return, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Chinakhov likely experienced a setback, as he was reported to begin skating Dec. 18. The 23-year-old's absence reached the 25-game mark Saturday and is likely to be a few more games at a minimum.
