Chinakhov (back) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Chinakhov figures to slot into a top-six role with the Jackets and should see minutes with the No. 2 power-play unit as well. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old winger scored three goals in his last four contests while putting up 11 shots. He'll need to start putting up goals right away if he is going to match his total (16) from last year. In order to create the roster spot to activate Chinakhov, the Jackets will likely put Cole Sillinger (shoulder) on injured reserve.