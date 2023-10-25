Chinakhov (back) was activated off the injured/non-roster list and assigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Chinakhov sustained a back strain during training camp, but it seems he's now able to play. The 22-year-old had 13 points in 30 contests with Columbus and eight points in seven outings with AHL Cleveland in 2022-23. Although he hasn't done much yet at the top level, Chinakhov was selected with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
