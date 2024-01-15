Chinakhov scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win against the Canucks.

Chinakhov snapped a five-game point drought, and a sevne-game goal drought, with the marker. The 22-year-old Russian right winger also had a plus-1 rating and seven shots on goal in 21:59 of ice time across 26 shifts. He'll look to keep up the good work Friday when the Devils pay a visit to Nationwide Arena.