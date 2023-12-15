Chinakhov scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-5 overtime win over Toronto.

The goal was impressive. Chinakhov blew around T.J. Brodie on the left wing and went five-hole on Ilya Samsonov at the mid-point of the second to push the score to 4-0. His goal streak stands at three-games and four goals (six points). And Chinakhov has fired nine shots in that span. He continues to see growth in his game, year over year. His seven goals this season equal his career best from 2021-22 (62 games), but he's done it in 20. And Chinakov has 11 points in those 20 games after delivering 13 in 30 last season. Chinakhov has always been known for his incredible shot, and it looks like he's improved his speed and mobility over time.