Chinakhov notched two assists in Tuesday's 9-4 rout of the Sabres.

While the 22-year-old did see his four-game goal streak come to an end, Chinakhov helped set up Kirill Marchenko for two tallies 22 seconds apart in the second period to blow the game open for Columbus. Chinakhov has five goals and nine points over his five-game point streak, nearly doubling his scoring output from the 17 games prior to his surge. The line of Marchenko, Chinakhov and Dmitri Voronkov -- all Russians in their early 20s -- has been a revelation for the Blue Jackets of late, and the fantasy values of all three are soaring.