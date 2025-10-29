Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Two-point effort in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chinakhov scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.
The 24-year-old winger opened the scoring early in the first period on a great individual effort. He forced a turnover deep in Buffalo's end on the forecheck, grabbed the loose puck and then out-waited Alex Lyon with a dangle before flipping a backhander past the sprawling netminder. Chinakhov remains exiled to Columbus' fourth line, a role that doesn't really fit his skill set, but he's making the best of it. In the last four contests, he's produced two goals and four points while averaging only 10:38 of ice time per game.
