Chinakhov (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Montreal, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Chinakhov didn't take part in the morning skate after he missed Tuesday's practice. He is slated to be replaced on the power play by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Liam Foudy will draw back in up front. Consider Chinakhov day-to-day for now.
