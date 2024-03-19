Chinakhov (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Detroit, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Chinakhov will miss his fourth straight contest. He has notched 16 goals and 29 points in 53 contests during the 2023-24 campaign. Mikael Pyyhtia has been holding down a spot on the third line during Chinakhov'a absence.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not expected to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Officially considered day-to-day•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Exits Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Dishes pair of assists•