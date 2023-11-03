Chinakhov was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Chinakhov began the campaign on the injured/non-roster list because of a back issue, but he was activated and sent to Cleveland on Oct. 25. In the AHL, he's supplied three goals and four points in three contests this season, leading to his promotion. Chinakhov might get a chance to make his NHL season debut Saturday as a part of Columbus' bottom six.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Taken off injured non-roster list•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Lands on injured non-roster list•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Day-to-day with back strain•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Inks one-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Off IR, sent to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Making progress•