Watch Now:

Chinakhov was called up from AHL Cleveland on Friday.

Chinakhov began the campaign on the injured/non-roster list because of a back issue, but he was activated and sent to Cleveland on Oct. 25. In the AHL, he's supplied three goals and four points in three contests this season, leading to his promotion. Chinakhov might get a chance to make his NHL season debut Saturday as a part of Columbus' bottom six.

More News