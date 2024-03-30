Chinakhov (upper body) is now week-to-week, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Chinakhov was injured March 12 in Montreal and has missed the last eight games. With only eight games remaining after Saturday's tilt versus Pittsburgh, it is possible that Chinakhov has played his last game of the season. He has 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Still out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Out again Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not ready to return Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Sunday•