Chinakhov (upper body) is now week-to-week, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Chinakhov was injured March 12 in Montreal and has missed the last eight games. With only eight games remaining after Saturday's tilt versus Pittsburgh, it is possible that Chinakhov has played his last game of the season. He has 16 goals and 29 points in 53 games this season.