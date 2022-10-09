Chinakhov scored his league-leading sixth goal of the preseason in Saturday's overtime loss to the Capitals.
He wired a shot from the slot past Darcy Kuemper on a Blue Jackets power play late in the first period. Chinakhov's offensive outburst during exhibition play has him in strong position to begin the season on the NHL roster -- an assignment that also figures to include a spot on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Getting look on second line•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Pushing for roster spot•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Back in there Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Still out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Remains on shelf Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Not playing Wednesday•