Chinakhov scored his league-leading sixth goal of the preseason in Saturday's overtime loss to the Capitals.

He wired a shot from the slot past Darcy Kuemper on a Blue Jackets power play late in the first period. Chinakhov's offensive outburst during exhibition play has him in strong position to begin the season on the NHL roster -- an assignment that also figures to include a spot on the second power-play unit.

