Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Called up to parent club
Dalpe was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Dalpe had a great season in the AHL, racking up 55 points in 55 games for the Cleveland. He played one game in the NHL this season, collecting an assist. With no injuries to the forward group and a 3-0 series lead, Dalpe likely won't see the ice anytime soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...