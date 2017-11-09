Dalpe is dealing with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Considering he owns a minus-3 rating without any points through 10 games, we're guessing Dalpe's ownership level in season-long leagues is at (or close to) zero percent. However, for his sake, we're hoping he can return to the lineup as soon as Friday night against the Hurricanes.

