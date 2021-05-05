site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Done for the year
Dalpe will miss Columbus' last three games of the season with a lower-body injury.
Dalpe will end the campaign having totaled just three points through 12 NHL appearances. The 31-year-old vet is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
