Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Draws into lineup Friday
Dalpe saw his first game action of the season Friday, recording three shots in just 5:28 of ice time in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.
He swapped places with Markus Hannikainen on the Jackets' fourth line and provided a bit of a spark to the unit. Columbus plays again Saturday in Minnesota, and Dalpe's performance may have been good enough to keep him in the game-day lineup for now.
