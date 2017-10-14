Dalpe saw his first game action of the season Friday, recording three shots in just 5:28 of ice time in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.

He swapped places with Markus Hannikainen on the Jackets' fourth line and provided a bit of a spark to the unit. Columbus plays again Saturday in Minnesota, and Dalpe's performance may have been good enough to keep him in the game-day lineup for now.