Dalpe will return to AHL Cleveland after being reassigned Friday.

Dalpe's demotion is a good indication that Artemi Panarin (illness) is healthy and ready to go for Saturday's matchup with Carolina. The 28-year-old Dalpe did snag an assist versus the Panthers on Thursday, his first point of the 2018-19 campaign. Barring any significant injuries to guys ahead of him, the center figures to spend the remainder of the year in the minors.