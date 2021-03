Dalpe was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Dalpe hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign. He's eligible to suit up for Tuesday's matchup versus the Lightning, though he may just serve as pregame injury insurance. The 31-year-old has collected 25 points over 141 career NHL games, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about his presence in the lineup.