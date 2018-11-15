Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Jumps to top level
Dalpe was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Showstopping winger Artemi Panarin is expected to miss the evening's home contest against the Panthers, so Dalpe will be on hand as a potential replacement option. Of course, there's no such thing as a linear replacement for a guy like Panarin, so if Dalpe tags into the lineup Thursday, it'll almost assuredly be in a fourth-line capacity.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...