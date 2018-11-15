Dalpe was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Showstopping winger Artemi Panarin is expected to miss the evening's home contest against the Panthers, so Dalpe will be on hand as a potential replacement option. Of course, there's no such thing as a linear replacement for a guy like Panarin, so if Dalpe tags into the lineup Thursday, it'll almost assuredly be in a fourth-line capacity.

More News
Our Latest Stories