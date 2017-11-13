Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Placed on Injured Reserve
Dalpe (upper body) was designated for injury reserve Monday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Dalpe hasn't played since suffering his ailment against the Rangers on Nov. 6, and he'll now be sidelined for at least four games. The 28-year-old hasn't had much of a pretense this season only averaging 7:42 of ice time when he plays, and will be eligible to return Friday against the Rangers.
