Dalpe registered a goal on his only shot and added a hit in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Dalpe made the most of his meager 7:49 of ice time, streaking to the front of the net and redirecting a perfect Max Domi pass to open the scoring in the first period. It was the first goal of the season for Dalpe, who had been promoted from the taxi squad earlier in the day and suited up for just the fourth time all year.