Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Promoted from minors
Dalpe was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
Dalpe is currently sitting at fourth on the Monsters with 23 points, while having played in fewer games than the three guys ahead of him on the leaderboard. The 27-year-old's productivity has clearly caught the attention of team brass, especially following Sunday's disappointing 5-2 defeat at the hands of the division-rival Penguins. Whether the center slots into the lineup may depend on the availability of Nick Foligno (lower body), who was injured in Sunday's tilt.
