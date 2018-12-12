Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Promoted to top level
The Blue Jackets recalled Dalpe from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Josh Anderson is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, so Dalpe will serve as insurance against the Kings on Thursday. The 29-year-old has racked up 13 goals and 25 points in 24 AHL appearances this season.
