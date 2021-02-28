site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jackets-zac-dalpe-quickly-returns-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Quickly returns to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dalpe was recalled from AHL Cleveland to the taxi squad Sunday.
Dalpe was sent down Sunday morning, but it appears that was just a paper move. The 31-year-old will add depth for the Blue Jackets. He hasn't played an NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read