Dalpe, as expected, was called up from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

With their AHL affiliate in action Wednesday, the Blue Jackets opted to reassign Dalpe in order to give him a chance to play -- he tallied one goal, one assist and four shots against AHL Chicago. The team remains thin at forward, however, which is why it needed to bring the center back into the fold. He likely won't suit up versus the Avalanche on Thursday, instead serving as an emergency depth option.