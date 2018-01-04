Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Recalled from minors
Dalpe, as expected, was called up from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
With their AHL affiliate in action Wednesday, the Blue Jackets opted to reassign Dalpe in order to give him a chance to play -- he tallied one goal, one assist and four shots against AHL Chicago. The team remains thin at forward, however, which is why it needed to bring the center back into the fold. He likely won't suit up versus the Avalanche on Thursday, instead serving as an emergency depth option.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Returned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Called up in emergency transaction•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Still dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...