Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Recalled Monday
Dalpe was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Monday.
The 2008 second-round pick has proven himself to be a productive forward in the minor leagues with 206 points in 291 games, though he's experienced far less success at the NHL level. Dalpe has just 12 goals and 24 points in 138 games, which includes the 10 scoreless contests he suited up for Columbus this season.
