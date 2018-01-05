Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Receives demotion Friday
Dalpe was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Dalpe was called up ahead of Thursday's game in Colorado to provide depth to a beat-up Blue Jackets' squad, but he was a healthy scratch at game time. With Columbus off until Sunday, Dalpe's services aren't needed with the big club until then.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Recalled from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Returned to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Called up in emergency transaction•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Placed on waivers•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Still dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...