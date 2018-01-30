Play

The Blue Jackets assigned Dalpe to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.

Brandon Dubinsky (orbital) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota, so the Blue Jackets are no longer in need of Dalpe's services as a depth forward. The 2008 second-round pick has gone scoreless in 10 games with the big club this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories