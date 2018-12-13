Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Returning to minors
Dalpe was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Dalpe's demotion is a good indication Josh Anderson (upper body) will be ready to play against the Kings on Thursday. In his lone appearance this season, the 28-year-old Dalpe tallied one assist, one shot and a plus-1 rating in 9:01 of ice time. The Ontario native likely will find himself moving between levels some more this season, but the bulk of his minutes should come with the Monsters.
