Dalpe has returned to Columbus to be present for the birth of his child, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
It's safe to assume Dalpe will miss Columbus' next two games against the Lightning on Thursday and Sunday. The veteran forward has picked up three points through 11 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Added to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Posts first goal in 2020-21•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Joining active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Jumps to active roster•