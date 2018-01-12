Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Returns to minors
Dalpe was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Friday.
Dalpe's been associated with five different NHL franchises in his career -- comprised of Carolina, Vancouver, Buffalo, Minnesota and Columbus -- yet he still hasn't reached double digits in points in any single season. Obviously he can be left toiling on the fantasy waiver wire.
