Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Shipped back to minors
Dalpe was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.
Dalpe figures to link up with the Monsters for the Calder Cup Playoffs, though he could find himself back with the Jackets as an emergency depth option once the second-round begins. Even if the center is with Columbus, he is unlikely to see any ice time barring a run of injuries.
