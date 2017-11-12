Dalpe will not suit up for Saturday's game in Detroit, as he is still dealing with his upper-body injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

While some reports had initially cleared him of the nagging upper-body ailment, Dalpe is apparently still dealing with it and will miss his third consecutive game as a result. Considering he has no points so far this season, the 28-year-old is not likely to be missed by most fantasy owners.