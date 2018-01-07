Blue Jackets' Zac Dalpe: Treks back to big club
Dalpe was recalled by the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Dalpe hasn't had time to unpack his suitcase this year, as it's his third time being recalled since the calendar flip. He hasn't suited up for a game in that stretch, though, being used as the 13th forward in case of injury.
