Dalpe was placed on waivers Monday for the purpose of reassigning him to AHL Cleveland.

Dalpe lit up the minors last season, as he racked up 33 goals and 22 helpers in 55 games with the Monsters. The 29-year-old has only managed 141 NHL contests, but his strong AHL season could earn him a look from one of the other 30 clubs. If he does clear, the Ontario native likely won't be longer for the minors and should be atop the short list of call-ups.