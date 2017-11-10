Dalpe (upper body) will be a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Dalpe was listed as day-to-day with a "minor" upper-body injury Thursday, but it appears as though he's already overcome that ailment. His next chance to crack the lineup will come Saturday against the Red Wings.

