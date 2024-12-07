Aston-Reese notched an assist and nine PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Aston-Reese helped out on a Mathieu Olivier tally in the first period. In the second, Aston-Reese fought Noah Juulsen amid a fracas with five minutes left in the frame. He's not known for racking up PIM -- this was Aston-Reese's first game with any trips to the sin bin all year. He's added nine points, 41 shots on net and 57 hits over 25 contests in a bottom-six role.