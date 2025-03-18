Aston-Reese posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Aston-Reese snapped a six-game point drought by helping out on Mathieu Olivier's third-period tally. The 30-year-old Aston-Reese continues to see steady bottom-six minutes, offering a bit of physicality in the Blue Jackets' lineup. He's at 15 points, 87 shots on net, 158 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 66 appearances. He could challenge his career-best output of 17 points from the 2018-19 campaign with the Penguins.