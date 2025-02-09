Aston-Reese notched an assist and six hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The helper was Aston-Reese's first point since Dec. 19 versus the Devils. In that time, he signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the Blue Jackets for 2025-26. The 30-year-old has had effective moments in a depth role, but a 22-game point drought is enough to keep him off the fantasy radar. He's managed 12 points, 70 shots on net, 127 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 55 appearances, mainly serving in a bottom-six role this season.