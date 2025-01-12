Aston-Reese sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blues.

It's unclear how Aston-Reese was initially injured, but he did not play in the third period. The 30-year-old forward has not registered a point in his last 10 games. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Flyers, the Blue Jackets may call up a forward or roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.