Aston-Reese sustained an upper-body injury and won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blues.
It's unclear how Aston-Reese was initially injured, but he did not play in the third period. The 30-year-old forward has not registered a point in his last 10 games. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Flyers, the Blue Jackets may call up a forward or roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
