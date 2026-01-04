Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Finds helper in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aston-Reese notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.
The helper on a Mathieu Olivier goal in the second period ended a 12-game drought for Aston-Reese. He was also scratched 19 times in that span, but injuries have thinned out the Blue Jackets' forward depth recently, affording him a chance to log bottom-six minutes. He's now at four helpers, 15 shots on net, 55 hits, 13 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances this season.
