Aston-Reese (undisclosed) is not listed with an injury on the Blue Jackets' training camp roster released Wednesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Aston-Reese missed the Blue Jackets' final game of 2024-25 due to the issue, but it was not considered a long-term concern. The 31-year-old will compete for a bottom-six spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.