Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Headed down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aston-Reese was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Aston-Reese saw action in 27 games for the Blue Jackets this season in which he notched one goal, four assists and 17 shots. The veteran forward was significantly more productive in the minors this year, producing seven goals and seven assists in 25 games for the Monsters.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Called up from minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Hits waiver wire•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Pots first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Finds helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: No points yet in November•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Slides helper in Saturday's win•