Aston-Reese was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

The Blue Jackets are now fully healthy up front, so they have elected to run the risk of losing Aston-Reese and Brendan Gaunce, who was also waived Tuesday, to other teams. Should he go unclaimed on the waiver wire, Aston-Reese will report to AHL Cleveland. The 31-year-old has one goal, five points and 71 hits across 26 appearances in 2025-26.