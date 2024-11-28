Aston-Reese had an assist, four shots on net, one block and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

Aston-Reese was credited with a secondary assist, when he sent Zach Werenski and Mathieu Olivier on a two-on-two rush that produced the game's first goal. He usually sees fourth-line minutes, but Cole Sillinger's upper-body injury shook up the combinations, which included Aston-Reese skating on the third line and contributed to a season-high 15:57 TOI.