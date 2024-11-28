Aston-Reese had an assist, four shots on net, one block and four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Aston-Reese was credited with a secondary assist, when he sent Zach Werenski and Mathieu Olivier on a two-on-two rush that produced the game's first goal. He usually sees fourth-line minutes, but Cole Sillinger's upper-body injury shook up the combinations, which included Aston-Reese skating on the third line and contributed to a season-high 15:57 TOI.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Tallies again Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: One of each in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Dishes helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Deposits goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Scores first goal with new team•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Set to play Tuesday•