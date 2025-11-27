Aston-Reese has not found the scoresheet over seven games in November after being held scoreless Wednesday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Aston-Reese is firmly in a part-time role, though the Blue Jackets have had enough injuries to keep him involved. He's at three helpers, 13 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-1 rating over 15 appearances this season. He'll likely exit the lineup once Kirill Marchenko (upper body) or Mathieu Olivier (upper body) can return.