Aston-Reese scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, logged six hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.
Aston-Reese picked up his first points in three games since he was a healthy scratch last Tuesday versus the Sharks. The 30-year-old forward continues to play on the fourth line, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to frequently repeat his effort from this game. He has three goals, three assists, 20 shots on net, 30 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 14 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Dishes helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Deposits goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Scores first goal with new team•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Skating Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Aston-Reese: Exits with upper-body injury•