Aston-Reese scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

The veteran grinder opened the scoring early in the first period, taking advantage of a lucky bounce to slide home the puck from the slot after Zach Werenski's point shot was blocked. Aston-Reese had been a healthy scratch the prior four games, but with new coach Rick Bowness wanting to take a full look at his roster, he could get some consistent run on the fourth line. On the season, Aston-Reese has five points, 68 hits, 16 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 25 games.