Aston-Reese scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

After going 57 games without a goal earlier in the season, the 30-year-old has two tallies across his last four contests. Aston-Reese is holding onto a fourth-line spot to close out 2024-25, so don't expect much offense out of him. He's matched his career high of 17 points from 2018-19 while adding 100 shots on net, 174 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 76 appearances in 2024-25.